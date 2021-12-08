Highway 1 at Bridal Falls looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 fully reopened between Abbotsford, Hope

Unnecessary travel on Highway 1 should still be avoided through Fraser Valley, officials say

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 were opened Tuesday evening in the Bridal Falls area, fully reopening the route with two lanes flowing in each direction between Abbotsford and Hope.

“Two lanes of separated traffic in each direction provide better traffic flow and connectivity between the Lower Mainland to Highway 3 and the Interior,” according to the traffic advisory Dec. 7.

The reopening of the highway occurred after cleanup, repairs and engineering assessments of the highway and its structures.

“With the opening of the eastbound lanes through the Bridal Falls area, counterflow traffic management is no longer needed through this section of the corridor.

Although not subject to the essential travel order, in order to support the safe and efficient movement of goods and services, people are asked to avoid unnecessary travel on Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

Drivers can expect slow traffic with reduced speed limits. For updates, check: www.DriveBC.ca

