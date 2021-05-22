Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)

Highway 1 partially closed after pedestrian struck in Kamloops

Police are on scene and have closed the westbound lanes; DriveBC reports major delays

Kamloops RCMP is at the scene of a motor vehicle incident on Highway 1, after a pedestrian was reportedly struck below the Hillside Way overpass.

The highway is closed westbound and will be for several hours, police said in a press release Saturday (May 22). Traffic is being diverted around the accident scene onto the Hillside Way off-ramp.

Police said the incident took place around 7:30 a.m. DriveBC is reporting major traffic back-ups in the area, and Kamloops RCMP is asking drivers to take an alternate route around the accident scene.

No further details, including potential injuries to the pedestrian, have been made available at this time.

DriveBC has not reported an estimated time of reopening. A detour is in effect via Exit 368.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

