Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslide outside Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice; an assessment is taking place

Highway 1 is closed following a mudslide that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

The mudslide runs for 36.5 kilometres between Lytton and Spences Bridge (Junction of Highway 8 and Highway 12).

The stretch of Highway 1 closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge (Photo - DriveBC)

Heavy rain and flash floods caused the erosion to slide down onto both sides of the highway.

(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)

A slope assessment is taking place this morning and Drive BC’s next update is expected at 9:30 a.m.

Detours are not available at this time.

The area is expecting a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke from the Nohomin Creek wildfire is also in the area with winds reaching 30-50 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: Teen girl missing in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna boater bounced from Okanagan Lake after refusing breath sample

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsBritish Columbiahighway chaosLyttonSpences Bridge

Previous story
Draft speech on residential schools edited out blaming Ottawa for abuse: documents

Just Posted

This photograph that was posted with a rental ad for an apartment in Pitt Meadows was also used in an ad for a rental in Puerto Rico. (Special to The News)
New Pitt Meadows deputy fire chief stumbles on apartment scam

(Special to The News)
Rotary clubs host Oktoberfest gala in Maple Ridge

Hot Summer Nights at the Wednesday, July 20 and 27, events. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Hot Summer Nights in Maple Ridge cancelled tonight

Silas Gagnon (14) of the Ridge Meadows Burrards will be the captain for the Team BC 12U team at the upcoming lacrosse nationals. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The news)
Maple Ridge Burrards playing for Team BC