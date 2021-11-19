Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only

Province now under mandated non-essential travel restrictions along highways impacted by flooding

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

As crews work to clear debris and damage from the recent flooding, travellers are seeing a glimmer of hope: Highway 3 will soon reopen, connecting Hope to the Interior.

In an update Friday (Nov. 19), Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that the highway

The province is now under mandated non-essential travel restrictions along highways impacted by the flooding, including Hwy 3, as part of the state of the emergency.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021Breaking News

Previous story
Police commission clears officer in B.C. woman’s shooting death
Next story
VIDEO: Pitt Meadows company’s call to fill empty rides to Hope brings massive community donations

Just Posted

Volunteers have been loading helicopters with supplies and essentials for flood-impacted people in Hope, Merritt, Boston Bar and other regions. (Jeremy Prasad/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Pitt Meadows company’s call to fill empty rides to Hope brings massive community donations

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. to limit gas in southwest region; restricts non-essential travel in southwest

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only

Sherie Greenwood with her painting called Waiting for Winter. (Vicuna Art Studio/Special to The News)
Vicuna Winter Show back in-person after pandemic pause