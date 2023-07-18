Highway 99 southbound is closed just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta Tuesday morning (July 18). (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)

Highway 99 southbound is closed just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta Tuesday morning (July 18). (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)

Highway 99 closed southbound after truck hits overpass in Delta

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Ladner; westbound on Highway 17A overpass also closed

Highway 99 is closed southbound just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta a little before 11:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes on the overpass are also closed, as is the eastbound HOV lane.

Drivers are being warned to expect lengthy delays as highway crews assessing the damage.

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted onto 17A through Ladner, and drivers leaving Richmond are being advised to consider using Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge instead.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaSouth DeltaTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Union hopeful for latest proposal in Fraser Valley transit strike
Next story
Alabama woman returns after highway toddler call, no word on where she’d been

Just Posted

Katzie First Nation artist Rain Pierre stands in front of one of his murals on the south wall of the Golden Ears Pump Station. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Katzie artist unveils murals on new Maple Ridge pump station

This toy ladybug got fixed at the Repair Cafe on Saturday. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
Lots of new people introduced to Maple Ridge’s repair cafes

The Burrards are back in action against the Burnaby Lakers tonight in Maple Ridge. (Paul Evans Photography/Special to The News)
WLA Burrards play tonight in Maple Ridge, Wednesday in Langley

This green John Deere tractor was allegedly stolen from the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association. (Special to The News)
Tractor stolen from Maple Ridge therapeutic horse riding facility