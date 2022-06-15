Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Update: 1 dead in major vehicle incident on Highway 1 between Golden and Field

The highway has reopened

At least one fatality has been confirmed by Golden RCMP following a major vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Yoho National Park.

One other person has been airlifted to hospital. RCMP say they are in stable but serious conditions.

Two vehicles with one passenger each were involved in the incident, which occurred near the turnoff for Emerald Lake Rd close to Field.

Highway 1 is now open, according to DriveBC. The highway was closed for just over five hours, Wednesday.

According to a witness at the scene who took to Twitter, both Golden and Lake Louise Fire Departments responded to the scene. RCMP confirmed that a car was on fire upon arrival, with ambulance, fire, parks STARS Ambulance and the coroner all attending the scene.

The fire was contained and did not spread.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

An investigation is still ongoing.

More to come….

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada

