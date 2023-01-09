Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on B.C.’s Okanagan Hwy

No one was injured in the multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5

A Highway Thru Hell star was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5, just outside of Avola, B.C., on Sunday (Jan. 8).

Prominent tow truck operator Jamie Davis was not injured in the crash, said Great Pacific Media, the publisher of the reality T.V. series, in a statement.

No major injuries have been reported, but emergency services were called to the scene of the collision. The highway has since re-opened.

The Highway Thru Hell production team said that they were not on site during the incident.

The Yellowhead highway is experiencing limited visibility, dense fog and freezing rain Monday, according to Drive B.C.

Davis’ heavy rescue towing and hauling business is located in Hope, B.C.

He grew up immersed in the towing industry and used to ride along in his dad’s truck as a child.

Davis said he would like to thank the emergency responders for their service and the series’ fans for their concern.

Black Press Media has reached out to Jamie Davis Motor Truck and Auto for comment.

