There is an emergency shelter near the Golden Ears peaks. (Facebook/Special to The News)

There is an emergency shelter near the Golden Ears peaks. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Hiker fogged in on Golden Ears, spends two nights

Talon Helicopters, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue bring him home Monday

A hiker did the right thing when he was socked in by fog while climbing the Golden Ears Mountain – he stayed put.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue spokesperson Rick Laing said the hiker was well equipped and making his way down from the popular peaks when “the weather closed in on him” on Saturday evening. Laing said he was right not to take unnecessary changes.

Visibility was dramatically reduced, and the hiker did not want to try to get down the mountain with limited vision.

“He was uncomfortable traversing the snow fields if he couldn’t see very far,” said Laing.

The Delta man had a satellite messaging device to call family, and was able to spend the night at the emergency shelter on the mountain.

After a night in the unheated A-frame, he was still fogged in, and also spent Sunday night on the mountain.

“He had supplies, and was in no danger,” noted Laing.

READ ALSO: Mom pleads for information about son’s killing at Abbotsford homeless camp

READ ALSO: Celebrating Trails Day by getting outdoors

Monday morning the Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, which assistance from Talon Helicopters, was able to fly to the emergency shelter and give the hiker a ride home.

The Golden Ears Emergency Shelter sleeps 6-8, and is located on a ridge about 300m from the North Ears peak.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Inquest set into 2016 death of B.C. teen after a day spent in police custody
Next story
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Just Posted

ARMS president Ken Stewart and director John Dale on the banks of the Alouette River where the subdivision is proposed. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge hosts public hearing on riverfront development tonight

ARMS, Katzie First Nation and many others oppose subdivision

There is an emergency shelter near the Golden Ears peaks. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Hiker fogged in on Golden Ears, spends two nights

Talon Helicopters, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue bring him home Monday

Mosquito control contractors have been applying the bacterial larvicide by ground since late April. (Black Press files)
Pest control experts keeping mosquitoes at bay along the Fraser River

Bacterial larvicide has been used along the shores in Maple Ridge, Langley, and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers rescued a woman and her dog from Pitt River. (Special to The News)
Police rescue woman and dog trapped in the Pitt River

Ridge Meadows RCMP save woman trapped by logs

After clocking in at 207km/hr in Maple Ridge, the driver’s car was impounded, and their licence was suspended. (File photo)
Speedster busted travelling 127 km/hr over limit in Maple Ridge

RCMP nabbed the offender on Lougheed Highway and 287 Street this weekend

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Tulips bloom in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Day two of a full week of scheduled hearings will be heard in Federal Court today on a case involving Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into foster care by what all parties call Canada’s “broken child welfare system.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
AFN slams Ottawa for ‘heartless’ legal challenge of First Nations child compensation

2019 decision awarded $40,000 to each Indigenous child removed before 2006

A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday after Transit Police found him riding a SkyTrain with a shotgun in the front of his sweatpants. (Transit Police)
SkyTrain passenger arrested, charged for concealing shotgun in his sweatpants

Codty-James Gray, 34, was found with ammunition, brass knuckles and knives

Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna. Her tail was severely injured and will be amputated. (BC SPCA)
Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

The seven-month-old kitten had severe tail and femur injuries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker holds up a sign signalling she needs more COVID-19 vaccines at the ‘hockey hub’ mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of CanadaÕs largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Survey shows that confidence in vaccines has risen this spring

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Inquest set into 2016 death of B.C. teen after a day spent in police custody

18-year-old Jocelyn George died of heart failure in hospital after spending time in jail cell

Children’s shoes and flowers are shown after being placed outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is pictured with a draft horse. (Canadian Horse Defence Coalition)
Jann Arden backs petition to stop ‘appalling’ live horse export, slaughter

June 14 is the International Day to End Live Export of Animals

Most Read