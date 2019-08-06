Hiker helped off Maple Ridge mountain

Search and rescue crews had a busy Sunday on the B.C. Day long weekend, first helping out trying to locate a missing person, then trying to pluck an injured hiker off the mountain side in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said on Facebook they got the call at about 3 p.m. for a hiker who had injured her ankle near Alder Flats. It would have taken too long to hike in, so rescue crews called in Talon Helicopters. The chopper landed at search and rescue’s new helipad built on the mountain.

The injured hiker was quickly located but crews first had to clear a path to allow them to move the hiker to the helicopter. A second helicopter trip brought out the remaining hikers as well as the search and rescue volunteers.

Search and rescue crews were packing up after the long day at 7:30 p.m., when RCMP told them they’d detected a spot beacon from another hiker on the mountain. But that beacon had been triggered for the woman who had hurt her ankle. The hiker who triggered that beacon soon made it to the parking lot, allowing search and rescue to call it a night.



