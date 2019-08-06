Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue and Talon Helicopters help injured hiker Sunday in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Contributed)

Hiker helped off Maple Ridge mountain

Injured ankle Sunday on B.C. long weekend in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Search and rescue crews had a busy Sunday on the B.C. Day long weekend, first helping out trying to locate a missing person, then trying to pluck an injured hiker off the mountain side in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said on Facebook they got the call at about 3 p.m. for a hiker who had injured her ankle near Alder Flats. It would have taken too long to hike in, so rescue crews called in Talon Helicopters. The chopper landed at search and rescue’s new helipad built on the mountain.

The injured hiker was quickly located but crews first had to clear a path to allow them to move the hiker to the helicopter. A second helicopter trip brought out the remaining hikers as well as the search and rescue volunteers.

Search and rescue crews were packing up after the long day at 7:30 p.m., when RCMP told them they’d detected a spot beacon from another hiker on the mountain. But that beacon had been triggered for the woman who had hurt her ankle. The hiker who triggered that beacon soon made it to the parking lot, allowing search and rescue to call it a night.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives
Next story
No, there’s still no link between video games and violence, studies say

Just Posted

A month to refill the creative well

Citizen Ink: It takes effort to switch off the cyber distractions

Chef Dez: Everything in moderation

One can savour all types of foods, not just the fatty ones

Maple Ridge cyclist wins silver in women’s team pursuit at Pan Am Games

Erin Atwell, from Saanich, didn’t expect to medal in her first-ever Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge victim of train accident recovering in hospital

Man was not homeless nor on drugs, says son in law

Maple Ridge track cyclist advances to gold medal round at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell, Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster chase team pursuit gold

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

VIDEO: Mounties have section of 28th Avenue behind police tape

RCMP are hunting for a suspected pickup thief who was involved in a late morning crash

Evacuation alert for over 200 properties due to Okanagan wildfire

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

VIDEO: The making of medieval armour in a small B.C. apartment

Dale Rosamond of Chilliwack makes medieval-style armour and he does it entirely within his apartment

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Most Read