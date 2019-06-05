Hit-and-run in Pitt Meadows

Police looking for van with damage on passenger side mirror

A woman was knocked down by a van in a hit-and-run Tuesday in Pitt Meadows.

Assistant fire chief Brad Perrie said firefighters responded to a call on 190th Street near 122 Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m.

A middle-aged Pitt Meadows woman was either entering or exiting her vehicle, which was parked on the road, when she was struck by a van.

The van’s driver did not remain at the scene, said Perrie.

According to firefighters, the woman was conscious and did not appear seriously injured, but she was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said police are looking for the driver of a blue van, believed to have damage to its passenger-side mirror.

She said the victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Gresiuk said drivers must be aware of their responsibility to remain at the scene of a collision. Even if they hit a fence or damage a parked car, they are required to attempt to locate the owner, or leave their contact information at the scene, she said.

She asked the driver of the van to come forward and identify him or herself.

READ ALSO: Suspected driver in fatal Surrey hit-and-run turns himself into police

• Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter