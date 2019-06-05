Hit-and-run in Pitt Meadows

Police looking for van with damage on passenger side mirror

A woman was knocked down by a van in a hit-and-run Tuesday in Pitt Meadows.

Assistant fire chief Brad Perrie said firefighters responded to a call on 190th Street near 122 Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m.

A middle-aged Pitt Meadows woman was either entering or exiting her vehicle, which was parked on the road, when she was struck by a van.

The van’s driver did not remain at the scene, said Perrie.

According to firefighters, the woman was conscious and did not appear seriously injured, but she was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said police are looking for the driver of a blue van, believed to have damage to its passenger-side mirror.

She said the victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Gresiuk said drivers must be aware of their responsibility to remain at the scene of a collision. Even if they hit a fence or damage a parked car, they are required to attempt to locate the owner, or leave their contact information at the scene, she said.

She asked the driver of the van to come forward and identify him or herself.

READ ALSO: Suspected driver in fatal Surrey hit-and-run turns himself into police

• Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek
Next story
YouTube updates guidelines to ban white supremacist videos

Just Posted

Hit-and-run in Pitt Meadows

Police looking for van with damage on passenger side mirror

ACT rewards five top arts students across SD42

Each scholarship worth $1,500

Sports fields greened up, ready for fall

Maple Ridge rolling out new rec projects

Maple Ridge dancer wins big at provincials

Bella Olson-Brooks will be heading to the world’s in Warsaw, Poland

Maple Ridge fire destroyed more than backyard shed

“The Shed” fixed up from a run-down shack

SD42 SLAM awards aspiring poets

Awards given for best delivery, most emotional and best overall

Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Doug McCallum’s predecessor assigns failing grade to Surrey’s Policing Transition Plan

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

1,700 cans, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at Anmore house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Most Read