Hoffman dog park and Mitchell trail in Pitt Meadows to close down for upgrades

Pitt Meadows residents will soon be getting some upgrades to a trail and a dog park.

The city will be starting work on two parks projects. The first is at the Mitchell Trail from Harris Road to Baynes Road from Nov. 12 to 15.

The project would entail rebuilding of the trail including resurfacing and grading.

During this work, the entire trail will be closed. Park crews will also install barricades at all the access points and is asking for the community’s cooperation in not entering the area.

The second park project will involve the Hoffman dog park, at 122 Avenue at 191B Street and 19130 Advent Road, from Nov. 15 to 20. A new dog-friendly fence mesh will be installed around fenced dog area, gravel will be added to low areas to reduce puddles and the park trails will also be getting light topdressing to reduce tripping hazards and to get rid of puddles.

The entire park will be closed during the construction work.

