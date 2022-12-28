60 family photos were taken during the Dec. 15 Santa pics fundraiser hosted by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation and Tony Rodney Photography. (Tony Rodney’s Photography/Special to The News)

60 family photos were taken during the Dec. 15 Santa pics fundraiser hosted by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation and Tony Rodney Photography. (Tony Rodney’s Photography/Special to The News)

Holiday pictures fundraiser collects thousands of dollars for Maple Ridge charities

The Dec. 15 event was hosted by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation and Tony Rodney Photography

This Christmas, many Maple Ridge families were able to get their holiday photos while also helping out those in need thanks to the recent fundraiser hosted by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation (MRCF).

On Dec. 15, the MRCF teamed up with Tony Rodney Photography to allow local families to get their picture taken with jolly old Saint Nicholas in exchange for a food bank contribution.

Photos with Santa were free, with all food donations going to the Friends in Need Food Bank, and cash donations being distributed to the Community Chest program, which is designed to provide financial relief for locals facing hardships.

RELATED: Fundraiser started for family of a man who died in B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash

Kevin Nosworthy, a director of the MRCF, said that this fundraiser was a massive success, especially compared to the holiday fundraising efforts of past years.

“It was our first year doing the photography element to our fundraising,” said Nosworthy. “We collected just short of $1300 for the Maple Ridge Community Chest and close to $1500 in food for the Friends in Need Food Bank, which doubled what we did last year.”

“It was a cold night, but Tony [Rodney] and his partner stood out there all night taking photos.”

Rodney said that in addition to the cash donations, the event also collected several boxes full of non-perishable food for the food bank.

“We’re already planning how we can make it bigger and better for next year,” said Nosworthy.

RELATED: Maple Ridge tree chipping event offers old trees new life

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasFood BankfundraiserfundraisingHolidaysHolidays and Seasonal Eventsmaple ridgeSanta Claus

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. doubling staffing of unit that resolves landlord-tenant disputes
Next story
Will the Maple Ridge hospital welcome B.C.’s New Year baby? You can bet on it

Just Posted

BCLC taking bets on which hospital will welcome baby New Year. (Special to The News)
Will the Maple Ridge hospital welcome B.C.’s New Year baby? You can bet on it

60 family photos were taken during the Dec. 15 Santa pics fundraiser hosted by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation and Tony Rodney Photography. (Kevin Nosworthy/Special to The News)
Holiday pictures fundraiser collects thousands of dollars for Maple Ridge charities

Carter Cavan’s sign worked – Alex Ovechkin gave him his stick after the game. (Special to Black Press)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge boy gets to meet his hockey hero Alex Ovechkin, given game stick

Born and raised in Maple Ridge, Ernie Daykin is still frequently captivated by the community’s beauty, especially the majestic mountains and awe-inspiring waterways. On the shortest day of the year (Dec. 21), he snapped a few early morning shots, one looking at the Golden Ears mountains, and another looking out over the “golden” Fraser River. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Shortest day of the year proves ‘golden’