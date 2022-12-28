Holiday pictures fundraiser collects thousands of dollars for Maple Ridge charities

The Dec. 15 event was hosted by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation and Tony Rodney Photography

60 family photos were taken during the Dec. 15 Santa pics fundraiser hosted by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation and Tony Rodney Photography. (Tony Rodney’s Photography/Special to The News)

This Christmas, many Maple Ridge families were able to get their holiday photos while also helping out those in need thanks to the recent fundraiser hosted by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation (MRCF).

On Dec. 15, the MRCF teamed up with Tony Rodney Photography to allow local families to get their picture taken with jolly old Saint Nicholas in exchange for a food bank contribution.

Photos with Santa were free, with all food donations going to the Friends in Need Food Bank, and cash donations being distributed to the Community Chest program, which is designed to provide financial relief for locals facing hardships.

Kevin Nosworthy, a director of the MRCF, said that this fundraiser was a massive success, especially compared to the holiday fundraising efforts of past years.

“It was our first year doing the photography element to our fundraising,” said Nosworthy. “We collected just short of $1300 for the Maple Ridge Community Chest and close to $1500 in food for the Friends in Need Food Bank, which doubled what we did last year.”

“It was a cold night, but Tony [Rodney] and his partner stood out there all night taking photos.”

Rodney said that in addition to the cash donations, the event also collected several boxes full of non-perishable food for the food bank.

“We’re already planning how we can make it bigger and better for next year,” said Nosworthy.