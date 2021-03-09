Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)

Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Alien star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

A Hollywood actor filming in Vancouver is warning the public of coyotes in Stanley Park after his wife and dogs were attacked Saturday, March 6.

Alan Tudyk – who stars in the sci-fi series Resident Alien – said a coyote snapped at his wife and nabbed his dog Raisin, refusing “for 10 minutes” to relinquish its grasp.

The unprovoked attack ended when cyclists helped Tudyk and his wife scare off the coyote. The actor said keeping the dog on-leash saved its life.

His wife went “mama bear/spider monkey on that coyote,” Tudyk lauded in a post on Twitter Sunday (March 7).

RELATED: Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland

Tudyk’s warning is the latest added to a growing list of people who have been attacked by wily coyotes at the popular park.

In mid-February, B.C. Conservation Officer Sgt. Simon Gravel told Black Press Media that 16 runners or cyclists had been bitten.

This is what happens when coyotes lose their fear of humans, Gravel said, estimating the presence of a dozen in the area as part of the same pack.

He’s guessing the animals now see humans as a source of food after witnessing them feed other wildlife in Stanley Park.

Visitors are asked to report encounters and information regarding any feeding of coyotes to 1-877-952-7277.

– with files from Zoe Ducklow, Local Journalism Initiative reporter


