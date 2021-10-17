Home sprinklers limit fire damage to Maple Ridge home

Blaze was almost out when fire crews arrived

A sauna fire was quickly extinguished with the assistance of a home sprinkler system on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Maple Ridge. (file)

A home sprinkler system limited damage to a Maple Ridge home from a sauna fire late Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a residence in the 10300 block of 245th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 when an electric sauna inside the structure started smoking.

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief Kevin Perkin said the home sprinklers had extinguished most of the fire by the time crews arrived on scene.

“Home sprinkler systems save lives,:” Perkin commented.

No injuries were reported. The residence suffered some water damage in addition to the fire.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows both require sprinklers in all new homes.

READ ALSO: Sprinklers douse fire at Maple Ridge prison

READ ALSO: Suspicious fire investigation leads to recovery of stolen bike

firemaple ridge