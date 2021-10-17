A sauna fire was quickly extinguished with the assistance of a home sprinkler system on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Maple Ridge. (file)

A sauna fire was quickly extinguished with the assistance of a home sprinkler system on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Maple Ridge. (file)

Home sprinklers limit fire damage to Maple Ridge home

Blaze was almost out when fire crews arrived

A home sprinkler system limited damage to a Maple Ridge home from a sauna fire late Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a residence in the 10300 block of 245th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 when an electric sauna inside the structure started smoking.

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief Kevin Perkin said the home sprinklers had extinguished most of the fire by the time crews arrived on scene.

“Home sprinkler systems save lives,:” Perkin commented.

No injuries were reported. The residence suffered some water damage in addition to the fire.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows both require sprinklers in all new homes.

READ ALSO: Sprinklers douse fire at Maple Ridge prison

READ ALSO: Suspicious fire investigation leads to recovery of stolen bike

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firemaple ridge

Previous story
New SmartParent program aims to help families adapt to life with their newborn
Next story
Senior army commander says 90% of military personnel are fully vaccinated

Just Posted

A special, nutritious soil mix is added to the forest floor by the 108 Loop in Maple Ridge. (KEEPS/Special to The News)
Project to rehabilitate forest underway in Maple Ridge

A sauna fire was quickly extinguished with the assistance of a home sprinkler system on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Maple Ridge. (file)
Home sprinklers limit fire damage to Maple Ridge home

Christmas Craft fair is organized by the CLA in Maple Ridge. (Christmas Craft Fair Facebook/Special to The News)
Call put out for vendors for Christmas Craft Fair

Four men dressed up in various joke costumes including sailor, Mountie, cowboy, and fool. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archive #P09012)
LOOKING BACK: Many current Halloween costumes rooted in the past