Homemade explosives detonated in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP is looking to identify whoever is behind a series of homemade explosives set off in South Surrey. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP is looking to identify whoever is behind a series of homemade explosives set off in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Friday (Aug. 14), police received “numerous reports of loud bangs” in the greenspace near 4 Avenue and 171 Street, between July 19 and Aug. 9.

Witnesses who called police on July 19 observed a group of young adult males exiting the greenspace following a loud bang, the release states.

Officers from the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit attended and located the remnants of a small improvised explosive device.

While there have been no reports of injuries in connection with the devices, police are asking the public to be aware, and to not pick up any of the devices should they come across them.

One suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late teens to early 20s, five-foot-10 to six feet tall, approximately 175 lbs, with dark clean-cut hair. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and dark shoes and is known to ride a black mountain bike.

“Homemade devices such as these are dangerous and unpredictable,” Cpl. Bob Keay of the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit said in the release.

“If you’re in the area and see a suspicious device please leave it where it is and give us a call as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


