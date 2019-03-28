Homeowners assaulted during residential break-ins

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating two break-and-enters during which two masked men assaulted homeowners.

On Sunday, March 24, at around 2:30 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP received a call from a homeowner in the 10900-block of 248th Street who had been assaulted by two alleged break-and-enter suspects.

In this incident, the homeowner confronted the men and was subsequently assaulted.

The men then left the scene without further incident.

The homeowner was transported to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Tuesday, March 26, at approximately 5:30 a.m., police were at Ridge Meadows Hospital on another matter when they were made aware of a possible assault by a victim.

Their investigation revealed a break-and-enter in the 10900-block of 249th Street and the victim was assaulted by two men.

The investigation has led police to believe this incident was targeted.

In both incidents, the alleged suspects are white men who wore black balaclavas or ski masks.

“These two incidents in the same area within a short time frame are very concerning for police,” said Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival.

“Police have canvassed the area and are appealing to the broader public for information about these events. If you witnessed something or have home security footage and have not already spoken to the police, please contact us.”

• Anyone with information about these assaults is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.