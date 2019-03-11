Ridge Meadows RCMP respond to a call at Abernethy Way and 229th Street Sunday evening. (Contributed)

Homes evacuated Sunday in Maple Ridge

RCMP arrest one near Abernethy Way

Ridge Meadows RCMP surrounded a townhome Sunday evening at about 6:30 p.m. near Abernethy Way and 220th Street.

Officers set up a perimeter and evacuated shocked neighbours from their homes telling them to run to safety.

Eventually, a male was seen being removed from the residence in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police vehicle.

About two hours later, residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Sgt. Michelle Luca said Monday that the incident was contained, “nobody was injured and there was no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.”

More to follow

 

