Millie (left) has been missing since April. 28. She was last seen on Aug. 22 (right photos). (Photos courtesy of Joanne Bandstra.)

Homeward bound: One woman’s search for her lost dog

The toy-Australian-Shepard has been spotted dozens of times around Abbotsford

Five-year-old Millie is a scared, fluffy and incredibly elusive toy Australian Shepherd who has been lost for just over four months.

But Millie is alive. She has been spotted roaming around the city well over a dozen times but has proven to be tricky to catch. The last sighting was on Aug. 22.

“You go two weeks [without a sighting] and you get sad and think she’s gone. Then all of a sudden somebody sees her and you’re back up,” said dog-mom, Joanne Bandstra.

Bandstra has shown a dogged determination in her search for Millie: she’s gone door-to-door, put up over 2000 posters, waded through a swamp in gumboots, hired a pet-searching company, contacted animal-trackers from Alberta and local drone operators and set up trail-cams with feeding stations and traps.

“I miss her like crazy,” she said. “I just want to see her fluffy little feet and her little wiggle butt.”

Bandstra is covered in cuts from bushes, thinks she’s cracked a tail-bone from a fall, her car has popped two tires and reeks of trap-food. To top it off, last week she had her trail-cam stolen.

Yet quitting has never crossed her mind, she says.

“If I give up on her, I’m not keeping my promise to her. A dog will do anything for their master, in turn the master should do the same.”

Word around town has spread from a total of 35 Facebook posts made by Banstra.

“When I walk into stores and say do you know who Millie is? They say, ‘yeah, that little dog!’”

Millie is naturally skittish, but now she’s believed to be in “survival mode,” according to Bandstra. Whenever somebody has tries to call or catch her, she darts away – fast.

Bandstra advises people to observe what direction she’s headed and call her directly at 604-807-4290.

RELATED: Trail-cam thief unaware of being on camera

Previous story
Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction
Next story
Stephen Harper fundraising pitch used to raise money, for Liberals

Just Posted

Maple Ridge church recovers flags

Gay and transgender pride banners found in park

Man in critical condition after balcony fall in Maple Ridge

Evacuated by air ambulance

Hundreds of children ready for back-to-school thanks to the Salvation Army

The third annual fair took place on Wednesday

Businesses emptied after gas line break

Early Thursday on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge

Full slate in race for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

NDP nominate newcomer on Wednesday

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high as 155 cents per litre

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Wishes come true for Abbotsford youngster with rare genetic disorder

Five-year-old Jaxton Tory and his family receive brand-new trailer

Homeward bound: One woman’s search for her lost dog

The toy-Australian-Shepard has been spotted dozens of times around Abbotsford

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

Most Read