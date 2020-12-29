Homicide detectives investigate 2 fatal Surrey shootings in 24 hours

Police responded to incident in the 11000-block of 148A Street

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Guildford area Monday night (Dec. 28).

Around 7:30 p.m., police were responded to an incident in the 11000-block of 148A Street where they found the man “suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police added he died of his injuries.

At the scene, Sergeant Frank Jang said shots were fired in the area.

Jang said police need help from the community, such as witnesses, dash-cam video,

“If you saw a speeding vehicle leave the area, we need all that information.”

Photos from the scene show the incident happened in a residential neighbourhood. There was police tape around the front of a house and a white sedan parked in front. There was also a tent sent up next to a taxi, behind the white sedan.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim.

Meantime, IHIT said it is also investigating a vehicle fire, which happened shortly after.

Jang said there was “information coming out of Langley that there was a burned vehicle.

“It is certainly to tell or say that if it is in fact linked to this latest homicide, but, of course, out of an abundance of caution, we can’t take any chances and we are treating it as possibly linked.”

IHIT has been called to a new homicide in #SurreyBC. A man was shot and killed tonight at around 7:30pm near 148A St and 110 Ave. A vehicle fire has been reported in #LangleyBC. We'll be investigating that and homicide through overnight hours. Got info? Got video? Call IHIT pic.twitter.com/kJXwR1yKNg — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 29, 2020

This comes a day after IHIT said it was investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the area of 137A Street and 90th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where he died.

— With files from Aaron Hinks



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

