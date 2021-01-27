Homicide detectives on scene in Langley Wednesday morning

Homicide investigators are on scene in Langley in the area of 207th Street and 53A Avenue on Jan. 27, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)Homicide investigators are on scene in Langley in the area of 207th Street and 53A Avenue on Jan. 27, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
An investigator sets up a camera near a vehicle under investigation by IHIT at a murder scene in Langley City Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)An investigator sets up a camera near a vehicle under investigation by IHIT at a murder scene in Langley City Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Investigators placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground near the site of a fatal shooting in Langley City early Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)Investigators placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground near the site of a fatal shooting in Langley City early Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
An investigator on scene at the site of a murder Wednesday morning in Langley City near the offices of Langley Community Services Society. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)An investigator on scene at the site of a murder Wednesday morning in Langley City near the offices of Langley Community Services Society. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Langley Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are on scene at 207 Street and 53A Avenue, where a vehicle has been covered with a tarp.

Investigators have placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground near the vehicle.

The vehicle is in the middle of the street in front of the offices of the Langley Community Services Society (LCSS) and in a residential neighbourhood of apartments.

Meanwhile, a burned vehicle was later located in Surrey in the area of 180th Street and 20th Avenue.

“We’re looking into the burnt vehicle as likely being related to the Langley homicide,” said Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT.

More to come.

IHITLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teen ‘locked inside,’ battling to regain speech after severe brain bleed
Next story
Canadian military dealing with surge in new COVID-19 infections since December

Just Posted

The annual call for applications for the Canada Summer Jobs program will remain open until January 29, 2021. (Pixabay)
Still time for Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows businesses to sign up for Canada Summer Jobs program

Public and private sector employers eligible for 75 per cent wage subsidy reimbursement

(News files)
Pitt Meadows receives $3.7 million for COVID-19 costs

Provincial grant will cover funding shortfalls and new expenses

Head of the MRTA, Trevor Takasaki, says the government’s decision to vaccinate by age is “disappointing” for teachers. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge teachers disappointed they are no longer a priority for COVID vaccinations

Phase three vaccinations will be rolled out by age

(Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Fire at house on Creekside in Maple Ridge

Residents putting out fire inside garage as firefighters arrive

Tristan points to all the spots on a map of Canada his joke book has been sent. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows boy raises $6,000 for local charities through sales of joke book

Tristan Kennedy’s A Reason to Smile sold more than 500 copies across Canada, and around the world

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

Homicide investigators are on scene in Langley in the area of 207th Street and 53A Avenue on Jan. 27, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Homicide detectives on scene in Langley Wednesday morning

This is a developing story

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

Keygan Power with brother Quintin and mom Allison while camping the weekend before Keygan’s brain hemorrhage on Aug. 2, 2020. (Photo Allison Power)
B.C. teen ‘locked inside,’ battling to regain speech after severe brain bleed

16-year-old suffers traumatic loss of function, still plays a mean game of chess

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

Most Read