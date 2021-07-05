A large portion of Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford has been taped off following the discovery of a body on Monday morning (July 5). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large portion of Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford has been taped off following the discovery of a body on Monday morning (July 5). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Homicide investigation underway after body found in Abbotsford park

Body discovered early Monday morning in Clearbrook Park

Homicide investigators are on scene in Abbotsford after a body was discovered Monday morning (July 5) at Clearbrook Park in west Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the body was found at 5:09 a.m. in the Clinton Avenue access parking lot of the park.

Bird said the identity of the victim is unknown at this time, as are the motive and cause of death.

More details will be released as they become available.

Abbotsford Police Department patrol officers, major crime detectives, and the forensic identification unit remain on scene. Bird said the investigation has been transitioned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.

ALSO READ: IHIT releases name of victim in Abbotsford homicide investigation


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Homicide

 

A body was found Monday morning (July 5) at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A body was found Monday morning (July 5) at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

Just Posted

Line dancers at Country Fest before the COVID-19 pandemic. (The News/files)
Free, in-person concert for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest

Chef Dez offers tips for selecting and baking with cherries.
ON COOKING: Cherries the chef’s utmost favourite fresh fruit

Maple Ridge's Randy Phillips shared this picture of the community Garden on Edge Street, which he took on Canada Day. "Grateful to be Canadian and live here, with all the good people of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows," he said, "wishing you much peace, love, laughter, faith." (Special to The News)
SHARE: Grateful to be Canadian

Bill Matson said his friend shared these photos of a bear in a parking lot after his golf game on July 1, 2021 at Swaneset in Pitt Meadows. (Bill Matson/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows golfer spots bear discovering parked vehicle on Canada Day