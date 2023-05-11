The corner of Old Yale Road and 103A Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

Whalley

Homicide investigators called in after body found in Surrey alley

Police say body was found at 5 p.m. in area of 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road

Surrey Mounties are investigating after a body was found in an alley in the area of 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road in Whalley around 5 p.m. Wednesday (May 10).

“At this time, it is believed criminality is a factor, therefore the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit,” stated Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Thursday (May 11).

The area around the scene will remain closed off while police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Next story
‘Chaotic’ down south, concern up north as U.S. ends COVID border, immigration rules

Just Posted

This osprey watches over its babies (that could be heard but not seen) in a nest atop a piling near the entrance to Pitt Lake. Born and raised in Haney, the photographer, Valerie Miller, holds fond memories of visiting Pitt Lake with her grandpa decades ago to look for these and other birds. “They have returned woot woot,” celebrated Miller upon her recent discovery. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

HUB Cycling took Mayor Dan Ruimy and Councillors Jenny Tan and Sunny Schiller for a bike tour. (HUB Cycling/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mayor and councillors ride with HUB on cycle tour

Maple Ridge spray parks are open early as a heat wave starts to build. (The News files)
Maple Ridge spray parks open as heat wave rolls in

Coun. Ahmed Yousef said there is support in the community, including the business community, for a prohibition against drug use in parks and gathering places. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge council shoots down ban on shooting up in parks

Pop-up banner image