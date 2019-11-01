IHIT Twitter.

Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack for suspicious death

Male found in area south of Chilliwack Friday morning

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called out to the Cultus Lake area after a body was found Friday.

Chilliwack RCMP report the body of a male was found early in the morning on Nov. 1 off Sleepy Hollow Road near Cultus Lake.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been notified and are engaged in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

• RELATED: IHIT releases name of Chilliwack homicide from Tuesday

• RELATED: RCMP’s Emergency Response Team raid ‘clubhouse’ near Chilliwack homicide scene

Visit theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life support
Next story
Staff close woods behind Delta school after two dogs reportedly died from poison

Just Posted

Greg Moore remembered on the anniversary of his death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Traffic bylaw change gets council OK

Maple Ridge will be like the rest of B.C. in not allowing cycling on sidewalks

Maple Ridge begging bylaw gets OK

Safer streets bylaw targets aggressive panhandling

Spooky Lane goes all out for Halloween

Residents of this popular Pitt Meadows street were expecting 1,000 trick or treaters

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows cops in Halloween spirit

Wishing everyone a safe night

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Staff close woods behind Delta school after two dogs reportedly died from poison

“In an abundance of caution,” Sunshine Hills Elementary has “closed” the forest to students while police investigate

Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack for suspicious death

Male found in area south of Chilliwack Friday morning

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Most Read