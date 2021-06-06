Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Homicide investigators searched two homes in the Lower Mainland as part of their probe into the death of Trina Hunt.

Hunt, who would have turned 49 Sunday (June 6), was found dead near Hope at the end of March. The Port Moody woman was reported missing by her husband in January.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the homes searched were in Port Moody and in Mission. Local reports and posters on social media allege the homes belonged to Hunt and her husband, as well as her husband’s family.

IHIT said no arrests have been made at this time.

