Homicide team investigates death of man in his 20s in Chilliwack

Male in his 20s not expected to survive his injuries

Homicide investigators were deployed to Chilliwack Tuesday morning following an overnight homicide near a downtown car wash.

Chilliwack RCMP confirm the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been sent to the location after a 20-year-old male was taken to hospital.

He is not expected to survive.

Police had responded to a report of an assault with a weapon just after midnight on Oct. 22 in the area of Yale Road and Fletcher Street in downtown Chilliwack near Ruth & Naomi’s Mission.

A male in his late 20s was transported to a regional hospital by ambulance. The male is not expected to survive his injuries.

A forensic identification unit was on the scene Tuesday morning poring over the street for evidence. Assisted by the Chilliwack Fire Department, one officer was looking on roof tops nearby.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

