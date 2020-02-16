A body was found Saturday afternoon on Keeping Road in Abbotsford. The death is being treated as suspicious.

Homicide team investigating after body found in Abbotsford

Resident finds deceased person on Keeping Road on Sumas Mountain

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to Abbotsford after a body was found Saturday afternoon on Sumas Mountain.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said a call came in at 1:40 p.m. that a resident had found the body at the side of the road in the 37000 block of Keeping Road – located east of Sumas Mountain Road, not far from the Trans Mountain tank farm.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation, and the death is being treated as suspcious.

No further details have been released, including the gender and approximate age of the individual and possible cause of death.

The APD has since transitioned the investigation to IHIT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

crime

