Homicide unit called in to investigate missing Langley woman’s case

IHIT investigators were on scene at the home of missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times) Several police vehicles arrived outside missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera's home Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021 around 10:30 a.m. RCMP confirmed a search of the residence was to take place. (Mike Kirby/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Murder investigators are working with local RCMP on the case of a missing Langley woman, Naomi Onotera.

According to an announcement by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team they were called into assist the Langley RCMP Serious Crimes Section on the investigation.

IHIT was working with the Langley RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

“The investigation and search is in its initial stages and currently unfolding,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee.

A search was underway at Ontoera’s home on Wednesday morning. Only a few officers could be seen outside the home of the missing mother early Wednesday morning, by 10:30 a.m. several speciality units were on scene.

The Langley City home has been behind police tape for at least two days now. On Tuesday, RCMP confirmed the residence would undergo a search later that same day of Wednesday.

Officers can be seen outside Naomi Onotera’s home this morning. RCMP have had the Langley City home behind police tape for at least two days. They confirmed a search of the residence was to take place Tues/Wed. The missing #LangleyBC woman was last seen leaving her home Aug. 28. pic.twitter.com/qJay9hN2CL — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) September 15, 2021

Onotera has been missing for nearly three weeks. She was last seen leaving her home in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Langley RCMP issued a missing person alert for the teacher-librarian on Aug. 30.

Onotera’s whereabouts has gained wide-spread community concern.

On Monday, RCMP said they were working on a timeline of the events leading up to Onotera’s disappearance. Investigators released an image of her vehicle, a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, and asked the public to contact them if they had seen it moving after Aug. 25.

The investigation into the 40-year-old’s disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1.

Onotera is described as 5’9” tall, weighting 150 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Onotera is asked to contact RCMP at 604-532-3398.