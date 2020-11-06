Honouring Maple Ridge’s veterans

To mark Remembrance Day this year, a Maple Ridge main street business is going the extra mile.
Bev Soh, of Hand Lettered Love by Bev, was in the window of T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf on Wednesday morning. Soh was painting the words to the poem “In Flanders Fields,” by John McCrae, with a poppy garland around it on the edge of the window.
“224th [Street] is a popular route for seniors and veterans to walk from the various senior living homes just a few blocks away. As they make their way past our shop we are hoping they know just how grateful we are,” said store owner Taryn Stephenson.
“As Nov. 11 draws near, we can’t help but feel a void as we imagine what Remembrance Day will feel like without gathering as a community to pay our respects at the Maple Ridge ceremony,” she added.
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter