Artist Bev Soh paints the window of T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf in downtown Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Honouring Maple Ridge’s veterans

Nov. 11 sentiments reflected in window display

To mark Remembrance Day this year, a Maple Ridge main street business is going the extra mile.

Bev Soh, of Hand Lettered Love by Bev, was in the window of T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf on Wednesday morning. Soh was painting the words to the poem “In Flanders Fields,” by John McCrae, with a poppy garland around it on the edge of the window.

“224th [Street] is a popular route for seniors and veterans to walk from the various senior living homes just a few blocks away. As they make their way past our shop we are hoping they know just how grateful we are,” said store owner Taryn Stephenson.

READ ALSO: No parade, cenotaph ceremonies on Nov. 11 this year in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

“As Nov. 11 draws near, we can’t help but feel a void as we imagine what Remembrance Day will feel like without gathering as a community to pay our respects at the Maple Ridge ceremony,” she added.

 


Artist Bev Soh paints the window of T's Once Upon a Tea Leaf in downtown Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Honouring Maple Ridge's veterans

Nov. 11 sentiments reflected in window display

