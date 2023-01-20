Hopcott Farms doubles donations in this year’s clothing drive

All donations are going to Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living

Jenn Hopcott, owner and manager of operations for Hopcott Farms, said the annual donation drive on Jan. 15 was a massive success. (Hopcott Farms/Special to The News)

Hopcott Farms, which is typically known for its meat and produce, was focused on clothing last weekend as it hosted its annual donation drive.

Jenn Hopcott, owner and operations manager, said that the clothing drive was a massive success, doubling the amount of donations received at last year’s event.

“We received enough warm clothing, blankets, toques, and shoes to fill 12 large black garbage bags,” said Hopcott.

“Knowing that many people are struggling to make ends meet, we were so impressed with the community that they still thought about those less fortunate and gave so generously.”

Hopcott explained that hosting donation events like this is especially important for a community.

“We feel drives like this are so important, especially during these times, to really think about everyone in our community and make sure no one goes without at least the basic necessities,” she said.

All of the donations that Hopcott Farms received will be sent to the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living, which supports local children and adults with developmental disabilities.