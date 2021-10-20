Hope restaurant closed on morning of injunction hearing

RCMP watching location as Fraser Health and owners head to court

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope did not open on Oct. 20, 2021, after more than a month of flouting a provincial health order on vaccine passports in licensed restaurants. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope did not open this morning, after more than a month of flouting provincial health rules.

The restaurant had been operating without a business licence, after it was suspended on Oct. 7. It was taken away when they continued to refuse to follow provincial health orders to ask customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier this week, court documents showed that Fraser Health is applying for an injunction to enforce the closure, with the help of RCMP if neccessary.

The application is being heard Wednesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court.

An RCMP officer is stationed outside the restaurant in a vehicle, and someone has surrounded the entrance to the restaurant with a semi circle of potted plants.

READ MORE: Hope restaurant owners refusing to ask for vaccine passports could face arrest

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@hopestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

HopeNewsRCMP