Horgan and Wilkinson set to campaign in Ridge Meadows Thursday

BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson are scheduled to campaign in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Thursday.
Horgan is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. at the CEED Centre Society (11739 223 St.) to make an announcement regarding childcare in the province.
He will be joined by BC NDP candidate for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, Lisa Beare and the BC NDP candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission, Bob D’Eith.
Meanwhile, Wilkinson will be holding a media availability at 1 p.m. in Pitt Meadows at Wesbrooke Senior Living (12000 190A St.).
He will be joined by candidate for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, Cheryl Ashlie and candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission, Chelsa Meadus.
Stay tuned for coverage of both parties.
