Premier John Horgan (right) hinted that British Columbians voted to stay in Daylight Saving Time permanently while at an announcement at the BC Cancer Centre in Victoria on July 22, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/Victoria News Staff)

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

British Columbians broke a record in the government’s public consultation on Daylight Saving Time.

More than 223,000 people filled out the online survey over the four weeks it was open, ending on July 19, on whether to keep or get rid of the time change.

Premier John Horgan hinted on Monday that most people want to end the “spring forward” and “fall back.”

“I did not expect that type of response, but certainly there is one, and when we have the information, we’ll make it available to the public,” Horgan told reporters.

ALSO READ: Should B.C. get rid of daylight saving time?

“Washington and Oregon have passed legislation, and California had a referendum which was overwhelmingly in favour of that,” Horgan said. “The difference is in the United States they require an act of Congress. In Canada, we require a decision by the provincial government, so we’ll look at that and make a decision at the right time.”

ALSO READ: B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

About 99,000 surveys were completed in the Lower Mainland, 62,000 on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, 33,500 in the Thompson-Okanagan, 12,000 in the Kootenays, and 7,300 in the Cariboo.

About half of the respondents were between the ages of 40 and 64, and about a third were between 18 and 39 years old.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Rental, condo supply grows in Maple Ridge
Next story
Man arrested after allegedly attacking people with syringe in Burnaby mall

Just Posted

Daughter thanks bystander who tried to save her mom from Maple Ridge fire

Woman dies in Saturday fire in Maple Ridge

Rental, condo supply grows in Maple Ridge

More projects planned for downtown

Man charged in 2018 hit-and-run in Maple Ridge

Michael Howard Thomas was charged on July 19 in provincial court

Feds chip in $702k to kickstart new daycare program

Will provide 462 new spaces in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Pride flags stolen from Maple Ridge church

Went missing sometime Friday night, says Golden Ears United reverend

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Vancouver Public Library banned from Pride parade after allowing controversial speaker

Vancouver Public Library allowed Meghan Murphy to book space for an event at the library in January

Man arrested after allegedly attacking people with syringe in Burnaby mall

Police say that no one has yet to come forward with injuries consistent with needle stab wounds

Limited-stop RapidBus service to roll out in Metro Vancouver starting January 2020

TransLink announced five routes that connect 11 communities

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Most Read