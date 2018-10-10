Horse injured in Whonnock on the weekend. (Contributed)

Horse attacked in east Maple Ridge

(WARNING: Story contains graphic image) Slash marks, puncture wounds on hind quarters.

A Whonnock resident is worried about her horse after it was attacked on Sunday at about 3 p.m., near 272nd Street in east Maple Ridge, near Whonnock Lake.

Crystal Mudry said on Facebook that her horse was attacked from the rear and that its hind quarters were ripped open on one side, while there were deep puncture wounds on the other.

“He was lucky. Sadly, I think the cat is still around my property,” Mudry said.

She said earlier that day that her animals were uneasy and were staring into the bush.

“It was obvious something was bothering them, so they were coming in at night. But this happened during the day.”

She said that her horse is on the mend, but her sister said one wound affected a ligament.

Conservation officers were called to the scene and it’s not yet certain what animal attacked the horse.

In August, a pregnant goat was killed by a cougar in east Maple Ridge near Dewdney Trunk Road and 288th Street. Conservation officers set up traps around the property and later shot the cougar.

Last summer was a busy time for cougar sightings in Maple Ridge. The summer dry spell prompted more cougar sightings because it’s more difficult for them to catch their usual prey, because of greater difficulty in catching a scent or prey are not moving around as much.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, there were 242 calls about cougar sightings, compared to 135 for the year before.

• More to follow.

Previous story
VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Just Posted

Horse attacked in east Maple Ridge

(WARNING: Story contains graphic image) Slash marks, puncture wounds on hind quarters.

Maple Ridge bus driver saves man from water-filled ditch

Man bolts from bus in front of shocked passengers

World lacrosse championships coming to the Valley

Burrards players Dickson and McIntosh played for Canada this year

Vehicle crash on Lougheed early Wednesday east of Maple Ridge

Highway now open in both directions, with delays

Hear the mayoralty candidates live

Ideas from the men on the ballots in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says new study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Canada set to become largest country with legal pot sales

On Oct. 17, Canada becomes the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace.

5 to start your day

B.C. gas prices could spike after refinery blast, barge catches fire in Fraser River and more

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

Most Read