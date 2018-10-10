Horse attacked in east Maple Ridge

A Whonnock resident is worried about her horse after it was attacked on Sunday at about 3 p.m., near 272nd Street in east Maple Ridge, near Whonnock Lake.

Crystal Mudry said on Facebook that her horse was attacked from the rear and that its hind quarters were ripped open on one side, while there were deep puncture wounds on the other.

“He was lucky. Sadly, I think the cat is still around my property,” Mudry said.

She said earlier that day that her animals were uneasy and were staring into the bush.

“It was obvious something was bothering them, so they were coming in at night. But this happened during the day.”

She said that her horse is on the mend, but her sister said one wound affected a ligament.

Conservation officers were called to the scene and it’s not yet certain what animal attacked the horse.

In August, a pregnant goat was killed by a cougar in east Maple Ridge near Dewdney Trunk Road and 288th Street. Conservation officers set up traps around the property and later shot the cougar.

Last summer was a busy time for cougar sightings in Maple Ridge. The summer dry spell prompted more cougar sightings because it’s more difficult for them to catch their usual prey, because of greater difficulty in catching a scent or prey are not moving around as much.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, there were 242 calls about cougar sightings, compared to 135 for the year before.

• More to follow.