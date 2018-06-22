A person injured when a horse was hit by a car was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was conscious and speaking with emergency responders. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Horse put down after hit by car in Maple Ridge, one person to hospital

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

A person was taken to hospital in ambulance and a horse had to be put down after it was hit by a car on Friday afternoon on 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge.

At approximately 4 p.m., a horse was being walked along the road, returning from the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre, when it was hit by a car and thrown down a steep bank, about three metres deep, according to firefighters.

A person was pinned under the horse.

The animal’s back legs were both broken, and a veterinarian euthanized the animal. It was then lifted off the patient, who was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

A person associated with the nearby North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association said the tragic events show the need for a safe shoulder for riders along 132nd Avenue, west of the Equi-Sports Centre.

She noted that since it has been recently re-paved, traffic speeds along the road even as they share it with horses.

• More details to follow as they become available.

Previous story
Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Just Posted

Horse put down after hit by car in Maple Ridge, one person to hospital

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

City-run garbage and green waste plebiscite coming

Non-binding vote taken with local election ballots in Maple Ridge

Anita Place man who attacked strangers gets a day in jail

Chad Edwards ordered to complete counselling for mental health and abuse of meth

Maple Ridge charity events remember short life of Kira Short

Events include a beer and taco night, self-care for moms and a dinner and hockey tournament.

Burrards fall to first-place ‘Bellies

Maple Ridge loses 14-13 in OT Thursday.

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

Vancouver Canucks tab Quinn Hughes with No. 7 overall pick in NHL draft

University of Michigan standout was second defenceman picked in first round

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Most Read