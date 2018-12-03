Hospitals using virtual reality headsets to distract kids from pain: Fraser Health

An emergency room doctor at Peace Arch Hospital is taking a new approach to treating kids in the ER – virtual-reality technology and an interactive robot dubbed Pepper.

According to a news release issued Monday morning by Fraser Health, Dr. Amir Behboudi started using virtual-reality headsets with children while giving them stitches, and found the distraction took their focus away from the pain.

“There are simple things we can do to completely change the way they react to pain and to the hospital,” Behboudi said in the release.

“We can take their attention away from the pain with VR. We know that distraction works. The brain can get fooled when multiple inputs are coming in.”

The technique has been expanded to use during lab tests, IV insertions, treating sprains and even for minor plastic-surgery procedures. One study showed a virtual-reality headset significantly reduced the anxiety for a child during IV insertion, the release states.

Behboudi, a father of two who has worked at PAH for the past eight years, put his idea into practise a year ago, when he stitched a young girl’s chin while she watched a rollercoaster simulation on a virtual-reality headset.

Prior to putting the headset on, the girl was crying, Behboudi said. Once she was engaged in the simulation, however, “she was smiling and laughing.”

According to Fraser Health, the cost of Behboudi’s technique is low: approximately $40 for a headset, paired with a basic $200 smartphone that is loaded with VR experience apps.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer to give this to a child. It’s cheap, it doesn’t take much time, and their whole experience completely changes,” said Behboudi.

“Harvard did a study and found young kids actually thought they had gone to amusement parks when asked about what they did the day before, and did not dwell on hospital trauma.”

In a video produced by Fraser Health, Behboudi said he aims to introduce the technology to every Fraser Health ER by the end of year.

Interactive robot, Pepper, helps take the edge off of the emergency-room experience for children and families in the waiting room.

According to Fraser Health spokesperson Dixon Tam, Pepper is about three feet tall, with arms and hands, and eyes that actually look at whoever it is interacting with. Pepper also has a touch screen on his chest, and talks.

“Children can dance with the interactive robot, they can ask it questions, and it can play music and relay information to the children,” according to the release.

Behboudi has duplicated the virtual-reality trial at BC Children’s Hospital, the release adds. He partnered with children’s pain specialist Dr. Ran Goldman, who studied the results with his own patients.

He is also working with other Fraser Health emergency rooms, including Surrey Memorial and Abbotsford Regional, to brief them on the study and virtual-reality technology applications.