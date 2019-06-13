Hot town, and it’s still spring in the city

Temperature hits 31.9 C in Pitt Meadows

More comfortable temperatures on the weekend. (THE NEWS/files)

The heat was on Wednesday in Pitt Meadows.

Temperatures hit a high of 31.9 C, according to Environment Canada stats for Pitt Meadows, which date back to 1994.

Wednesday’s high topped a previous record high of 29 C set in 2002. (If you’re missing winter, temperatures have dropped to as low as 5.1 C on June 12, which happened in 1996.)

Thursday though is expected to be more comfortable with a high of 23 C, followed by highs of mostly 22 C or 23 C and sunshine until Wednesday.

A temperature record of more than 120 years old also was smashed in Victoria on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the daily high temperature at Victoria Harbour reached 28.4 C, nearly seven degrees above the previous record — 21.7 C — set in 1898.

Victoria was one of seven communities across B.C. to see record-breaking temperatures.

Weather records broken on Tuesday:

Clinton: 25.2 C (24.6 C in 2015)

Gibsons: 27.8 C (23 C in 1989)

Pemberton: 33.7 C (32.2 C in 1932)

Sechelt: 27.8 C (24 C in 1982)

Squamish: 30 C (28.8 in 1982)

Victoria Harbour: 28.4 C (21.7 C in 1898)

Whistler: 30.1 C (27.8 C in 1950)