The Lower Mainland will see mid-30s temperatures on Sunday. (File photo)

Hot weather weekend for southern B.C.

Forecast calls for mid-30s temperatures Sunday in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Expect it to be busy if you plan to cool off at Maple Ridge’s popular Davidson’s Pool.

It’s going to be a hot weekend, with Environment Canada calling for a high of 29 C on Saturday followed by a scorching 35 on Sunday.

That would make it the hottest Aug. 16th day on record at the Pitt Meadows weather station in the past 25 years, and perhaps longer. But there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening.

For heat wave safety tips see https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/sun-safety/extreme-heat-heat-waves.html#b1

READ ALSO: If you think the Lower Mainland experienced a cooler-than-normal summer, you’re W-R-O-N-G

The sun and warm temperatures are forecast to continue on Monday and Tuesday with highs again at 29 C. Then cloudy periods will bring some relief from the heat on Wednesday and Thursday.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

Just Posted

Hot weather weekend for southern B.C.

Forecast calls for mid-30s temperatures Sunday in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

SHARE: Yearlings playing in a Maple Ridge pasture

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

LOOKING BACK: Taking a trip… back in time

Maple Ridge Museum curator takes us back through the history of Memorial Peace Park

Socially distanced shoreline cleanup coming

Watershed Watch asks people to clean up Katzie Slough and other waterways

Maple Ridge firefighters battle pair of early morning blazes

Downtown Japanese restaurant and residential home catch fire Friday

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Wings and Wheels set for weekend lift-off in Abbotsford

Fundraiser to raise money for Crystal Gala Foundation and the fight against breast cancer

Undercover video shows alleged animal abuse at Fraser Valley egg farm

One employee wearing logo of Chilliwack chicken-catching company already facing abuse charges

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

Most Read