Hot weather weekend for southern B.C.

The Lower Mainland will see mid-30s temperatures on Sunday. (File photo)

Expect it to be busy if you plan to cool off at Maple Ridge’s popular Davidson’s Pool.

It’s going to be a hot weekend, with Environment Canada calling for a high of 29 C on Saturday followed by a scorching 35 on Sunday.

That would make it the hottest Aug. 16th day on record at the Pitt Meadows weather station in the past 25 years, and perhaps longer. But there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening.

The sun and warm temperatures are forecast to continue on Monday and Tuesday with highs again at 29 C. Then cloudy periods will bring some relief from the heat on Wednesday and Thursday.



