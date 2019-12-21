House fire in Maple Ridge on Friday night

There was a house fire on Friday night at 10 a.m. on 241st Street. (Shane MacKichan)

There was a house fire on Friday night, in the 10900 block of 241st Street.

At approximately 10 p.m., firefighters arrived to a reported basement fire to find heavy flames from the rear of the two-story home.

Crews were able to contain the fire to just the one house, but was stubborn and took awhile to put the fire completely out.

All occupants made it out safely, and paramedics did treat or assess several people. It is unknown how many were transported to hospital.

Firefighters have yet to reveal the cause of the fire.

A second alarm went out, bringing more than 20 firefighters to the scene.

 


Ambulance assessed and treated people at the scene. (Shane MacKichan)

