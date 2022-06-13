VIDEO: House fire in Maple Ridge on Monday afternoon

Firefighters on scene of a house fire on River Road in Maple Ridge on Monday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on River Road on Monday afternoon.

The call came in at about 3:30 p.m., with reports of smoke and flames showing on one side of a house in the 21000 block of River Road, between 216th and Carr Streets.

Early reports said it appears the house is not occupied.

Firefighters reported having the fire under control at about 3:50 p.m., and were checking for hot spots. Fire continued to pour out of the building doors.

The workers with a catering company, who were providing meals for a film set, were on the property next to the site, and called in the fire when they saw flames at the back of house.

There was a real estate sign on the ground at the property, with a sold sticker on it.

River Road is blocked at Carr Street

More news as it becomes available.

