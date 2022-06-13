Firefighters on scene of a house fire on River Road in Maple Ridge on Monday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Firefighters on scene of a house fire on River Road in Maple Ridge on Monday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

VIDEO: House fire in Maple Ridge on Monday afternoon

Firefighters called to blaze at River Road house

Maple Ridge firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on River Road on Monday afternoon.

The call came in at about 3:30 p.m., with reports of smoke and flames showing on one side of a house in the 21000 block of River Road, between 216th and Carr Streets.

Early reports said it appears the house is not occupied.

Firefighters reported having the fire under control at about 3:50 p.m., and were checking for hot spots. Fire continued to pour out of the building doors.

The workers with a catering company, who were providing meals for a film set, were on the property next to the site, and called in the fire when they saw flames at the back of house.

There was a real estate sign on the ground at the property, with a sold sticker on it.

River Road is blocked at Carr Street

More news as it becomes available.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge woman’s fine for refusing to quarantine dropped

READ ALSO: Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
B.C. woman starts 5,900 km bike trek across Canada in honour of sister lost to ovarian cancer
Next story
Vancouver sees 5-fold increase in fire deaths caused by exploding lithium-ion batteries

Just Posted

A plane has gone down into the Pitt River by Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club. (Google Maps)
Plane crashes into Pitt Meadows river

Firefighters on scene of a house fire on River Road in Maple Ridge on Monday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: House fire in Maple Ridge on Monday afternoon

James Beaman was last seen on Sunday, June 12. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Missing man last seen in Maple Ridge

(Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman’s fine for refusing to quarantine dropped