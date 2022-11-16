A small roof fire was reported at 21445 123rd Ave. in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, Nov. 16. (Neil Corbett/The News)

House fire in Maple Ridge shuts down part of 123rd Avenue

A small roof fire was reported just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday

A fire in Maple Ridge this morning has shut down 123rd Avenue as police and fire crews deal with the aftermath of the small blaze.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a call was put out to first responders about a house fire at 21445 123rd Ave.

Upon arrival, a roof fire was put out before anyone was injured, according to police on the scene. An ambulance was determined not to be needed.

Neighbours reported hearing roofers yelling before seeing signs of the fire growing on the roof.

It is not yet known what caused the fire, but locals are still advised to avoid the area for the next little while, until first responders have finished their work at the scene.

More to come as updates are available.

