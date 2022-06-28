An abandoned house went up in flames Saturday evening. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

House goes up in flames in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge fire chief says fire is suspicious

A house went up in flames Saturday night in Maple Ridge.

Firefighters were called to the fully involved fire at around 10 p.m. Saturday evening along 232 Street, just south of Slager Avenue.

It was an abandoned house, part of a redevelopment application for the city, said fire chief Michael Van Dop.

“It was a fairly significant fire,” he said.

About 30 firefighters attended the call, with six apparatus, said assistant fire chief James Clelland. It took crews around three hours to put the fire out. There were no reported injuries, he added.

Van Dop said the fire has been deemed suspicious due to the fact the house was unoccupied at the time and that services had been disconnected.

The fire department is working with the owners of the property to have the house demolished, Van Dop noted, because of its dilapidated state.




