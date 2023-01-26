A cyclist rolls past the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on October 13, 2016. After 138 years, including two decades in storage, a house post will be returned to a First Naiton in British Columbia from Harvard University. The house post was bought by a fishing company in 1885 and has been part of the museum’s anthropological artifacts since 1917. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa

A cyclist rolls past the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on October 13, 2016. After 138 years, including two decades in storage, a house post will be returned to a First Naiton in British Columbia from Harvard University. The house post was bought by a fishing company in 1885 and has been part of the museum’s anthropological artifacts since 1917. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa

House post returning to B.C. First Nation after 138 years, decades in Harvard storage

Post will be exhibited at Museum of Northern B.C. until a museum in the village of Lax Klan is built

A First Nations house post is being returned to its home in British Columbia after 138 years, including spending the last two decades in storage at Harvard University in Massachusetts.

A statement from the Gitxaala Nation on B.C.’s north coast says the house post was acknowledged as the nation’s grizzly bear pole that has been in the care of the Peabody Museum at Harvard.

The nation says a transfer agreement has been signed, with the post expected to arrive in Prince Rupert by March, and a community celebration will be held the next month.

The house post was bought by a fishing company in 1885 and has been part of the museum’s anthropological artifacts since 1917.

The nation says the post will be exhibited at the Museum of Northern B.C. until a museum in the village of Lax Klan is constructed.

House posts are a type of totem pole used to support the beams of a longhouse or could also be situated at the front of a house.

RELATED: Totem pole returning to Bella Coola, Nuxalk territory, after decades in Victoria museum

RELATED: Spiritual beliefs of Indigenous people valid grounds for gov’t decisions: Supreme Court

Indigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Making the ER less scary for kids: B.C. doctor enlists help of puppeteer
Next story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Just Posted

Artista Pizzeria was named the sixth-highest-rated restaurant in Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows restaurant declared 6th best place to eat in Canada in 2023

(Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Burrards sought after in Junior A draft

SD42 has assessed Alouette Elementary for asbestos, mould, air quality, water quality, and all custodial supplies and pest control supplies used at the school were reviewed. (Alouette Elementary photo)
UPDATE: Maple Ridge school given all-clear in air quality test

North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association is looking for volunteers. (The News files)
Volunteers needed for equine therapy at Maple Ridge riding association