Keremeos landfill. (Submitted) Keremeos landfill. (Submitted)

Keremeos landfill. (Submitted) Keremeos landfill. (Submitted)

‘Housecleaning?’: Armed forces explode mortar shells at Keremeos landfill

‘It could just be somebody housecleaning’: RDOS CAO

The Canadian Armed Forces bomb unit will explode two unexploded mortar shells found at the Keremeos landfill.

The shells were found at the landfill on Wednesday, July 19, resulting in the closure of the facility.

READ ALSO: Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordnance at Keremeos landfill

The Keremeos Transfer Station and the stretch of El Rancho Drive in front of the entrance were both closed and the public advised to stay away.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said a pit will be dug and the shells will be buried and then exploded.

He told the regional district board the shells are old, likely from the Vietnam War era in the 1960s and 1970s.

“The impact shouldn’t be that great,” he said about exploding the shells.

He added that it is not known how or why the shells were at the Keremeos landfill.

“They don’t know where they came from or why,” he said. “It could just be somebody housecleaning.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed ForcesKeremeos

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. couple launching hunger strike to protest pickleball noise
Next story
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn B.C. firefighter

Just Posted

Director of planning Chuck Goddard is leaving the City of Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Guiding the growth of Maple Ridge for almost two decades

Seniors will get a sneak peek behind the scenes on Friday, July 28. (Kemone Moodley/Special to The News)
Seniors to get sneak peek at Country Fest in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge Burrards played tough defence and got good goaltending against the first-place Langley Thunder on Wednesday. (Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards lose to Thunder, Lakers in back-to-back games

The last major Hells Angels gathering in Langley drew an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 riderson Sept. 4, 2021 for the funeral of the president of the Haney chapter of the Hells Angels, Mike Hadden. (Langley Advance Times files)
Hundreds of Hells Angels bikers to descend on Langley, Maple Ridge starting Friday