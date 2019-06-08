Construction workers build forms for the foundation of a new development, Eleven on Cross, at Cross Road and Balsam Street in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Houses selling in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Has been the leader in Greater Vancouver Board for detached sales this year

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has been the most popular market in the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver to buy a house.

So far through 2019 Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows leads the way in sales of detached homes, with 343 sold from the start of the year through May, according to the latest sales stats from the board.

That puts the Ridge Meadows market ahead of markets such as Burnaby (212), Coquitlam (249) and Richmond (243).

May was a solid month in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, with about one-third of those sales (111) taking place.

“You’re definitely seeing more sold signs,” said local realtor Rob Poole.

He said it continues to be a comparatively active market, because the only way for the Lower Mainland region to continue to grow is eastward, while some other cities in the region have become “unobtainable” due to high prices.

The median selling price of detached properties in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has also dropped, from $884,000 in the first five months of 2018 to $830,000 so far this year. That is comparatively affordable, said Poole. The benchmark price for Greater Vancouver is now pegged at $1.4 million.

Poole said there are a good variety of property types in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows for buyers, who can still find acreage, large lots, waterfront and properties close to green space.

“It’s an awesome place if you like the outdoors,” he said.

It has also been the sound market for townhouses with 213 sales so far this year, which is again well ahead of most of its neighbouring cities the board serves.

READ ALSO: Greater Vancouver real estate board launches new website for home listings

The board’s stats show May’s sales across its region were down 22.9 per cent below the 10-year average, and the lowest total since 2000.

“High home prices and mortgage qualification issues caused by the federal government’s B20 stress test remain significant factors behind the reduced demand that the market is experiencing today,” said Ashley Smith, the REBGV president.

The number of detached sales is well down from the same period (January through May) last year, when there were 501 houses sold in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

Poole said sales always pick up with the fairer summer weather, and prices in Maple Ridge are adjusting to the new market realities, which should also bring more activity.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fraser Valley mom outraged after son punched, kicked by school bully
Next story
Winnipeg hospital investigating after wrong remains were given to family

Just Posted

THSS winner donates $5,000 to charity

Anna Huber won Youth Philanthropy Initiative at school

Carboot sale benefits Starfish Backpack program

Family Hoedown on Saturday night

Houses selling in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Has been the leader in Greater Vancouver Board for detached sales this year

Burrards win big in Burnaby

Maple Ridge team owns a share of first place, hosts Shamrocks Sunday

Photos: Elementary track and field championships

Top kids in Grades 4-7 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows compete

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

Trinity Western University cancels appearance by anti-SOGI activist

It ‘was not an official TWU sponsored event’ university said

Burnaby RCMP probe third fatal collision in two days

Two of the crashes involved pedestrians, including one that is being treated as a hit-and-run

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Fraser Valley mom outraged after son punched, kicked by school bully

Incident was filmed by other students, now Mission mom wants action taken to prevent more attacks

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Most Read