Housing advocates picket outside West Vancouver home of Maple Ridge apartment building landlord

A group of tenant activists picketed outside the house of a Maple Ridge landlord on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Joyce Lachance, whose disabled, low-income son Curtis was evicted from Cityviews Village because of a clerical error at the beginning of February, joined the rally, which took place at Bill Mitsui’s house in the Horseshoe Bay area near West Vancouver.

Mitsui is the managing principal of Columbia Wealth Investments (CWI), an investment firm which bought Cityviews Village last September.

The picketers stood outside his house, chanted with a loudspeaker, and waved a number of signs, as well as a large banner, which read, “No More Evictions.”

Lachance said Mitsui answered the door, and she had a quick moment to speak with him.

“You know what we’re here for, Bill,” Lachance told The News she said.

“We’re going to shame you.”

READ MORE: Cityviews Village property managers follow through with eviction of man over clerical error

Leaflets were handed out and posted up around Mitsui’s neighbourhood, which read, “Investor – landlord Bill Mitsui abuses tenants.”

Eviction Defense Network’s Listen Chen said it is important to keep the pressure on landlords.

“I think that the housing crisis has really increased the power that landlords have over tenants,” Chen said.

“They are going way beyond the power already afforded to them through tenancy law, because tenants are so fearful and aware of the precariousness of their housing situations, that a landlord can basically do whatever they want, so long as they evoke the threat of eviction.

“In that context I think it’s quite important that the tenants movement makes landlords uncomfortable, and tries to intimidate them when they do evict people, because that’s the tactic they’re using against tenants.”

Chen added a tenants movement is integral to ending the housing crisis.

“That tenant movement needs to intimidate landlords from picking and choosing what aspects of the law they’re going to follow.”

Since CWI purchased Cityviews Village, Chen said three tenants have been ‘intimi-victed’.

“We use the term ‘intimi-viction’ because it doesn’t matter if a landlord abuses RTA loopholes to legally evict a tenant, as in Curtis’s case, or if they resort to harassment and threats in order to compel a tenant to leave.

“Either way, the end result is the same – one more tenant is displaced to more unaffordable housing or homelessness, and one more landlord makes a windfall from an eviction.”

As a solution, Chen said instituting rent control that is tied to units is a simple way the provincial government can dis-incentivize all evictions.

READ MORE: Tenants protest pressure tactics by new landlord at Maple Ridge apartment building

Mitsui compared the picketing to the history of his home country.

“I was born and raised in communist China, I have seen enough events where people bring a high-pitched speaker to a stranger’s house and drag people out of their home,” he said.

“I heard that some families get killed in front of other people after being dragged out from their home and judged on the spot.

“Now I saw a similar high-pitched speaker at my front door now, so I’m trying to make sense of this.”

Mitsui said he would not be seeking legal action at this time.

“People have their legal rights to do things under the law,” he said.

“I respect that if their actions could bring a sense of justice.”

His way of running his rental properties will not be affected, however, he alluded.

“The rental business itself has more than 700 years of history,” Mitsui said.

“It might keep the same way of business in the next 100 years.”

Most Read