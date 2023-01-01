Housing market starts year at record highs, then takes plunge

The newsmaker of the year for 2022 might well have been your house, and the real estate industry’s rollercoaster ride.

Rarely has there been a year in real estate like the one we just saw – with record highs followed by crashing lows.

The year started with The News publishing the headline “House values shoot up” in the Jan. 7, above a story about local assessments.

Maple Ridge’s typical assessment for a typical single family home rose 37 per cent, from $814,000 to $1.12 million, for an increase of $304,000 in a single year. Pitt Meadows was up 34 per cent to $1.13 million.

“Every old shack is worth a million bucks,” local realtor Ralph Telep told The News that week.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver reported similar stats to BC Assessment, noting Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows were some of the biggest risers in the housing market during a record year. Pitt Meadows house prices rose 42 per cent, and 39 per cent in Maple Ridge.

The board reported an all-time record of 44,000 sales through the year, which was 33 per cent above the 10-year average.

In May, city council was talking about rent-to-own schemes, as a way to help residents enter the housing market, brought to the table by Coun. Ahmed Yousef.

That month Realtor Steve Hamilton, who celebrated 50 years in the real estate industry in Maple Ridge, predicted a slowdown. His crystal ball was dialed in – sales went from breaking records to a 34 per cent drop in April.

As the Bank of Canada raised rates, the cost of borrowing money increased, and the party wound down. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver noted November’s sales were half of what they had been in 2021.

In Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, through September, October and November of 2021 there were 349 house sales, but the same three months in 2022 saw 200 sales – a drop of 42.7 per cent. Townhouses also dropped 34 per cent, and apartment sales dropped 57 per cent.

It was the same story around the province. The BC Real Estate Association reports that November sales across B.C. were cut in half compared with November of 2021, and are 30 per cent lower than the historical average.

“A lot has changed in 2022,” said Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist for the BCREA. “This time last year, home sales were near a record for November, home prices were accelerating, and mortgage rates were less than half of current levels.”

RBC’s month housing market update said Canada’s housing market is still firmly in correction mode, as both sales and prices fell across Canada.

“While we interpret the slowing of the pace of decline as a sign the market downturn has run most of its course, we don’t expect things to heat up again in short order,” said the report. “Higher interest rates and stretched affordability will continue to challenge buyers for some time. This will keep activity quiet for a while longer even if it stabilizes near current levels. We think benchmark prices will keep trending lower until spring.”

