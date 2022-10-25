An explosion Monday night in Surrey, filmed from across the Fraser in New Westminster. (Screen shot of video filmed by Braden McMillan).

An explosion Monday night in Surrey, filmed from across the Fraser in New Westminster. (Screen shot of video filmed by Braden McMillan).

Huge explosion, fire on small island off Surrey’s Tannery Park

The cause of the fire is unknown. It’s also not yet known if anyone was injured

Surrey Mounties were called to assist Surrey firefighters Monday night following a huge explosion on a small island in the Fraser River off Surrey’s shoreline, near Tannery Park.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m., with a giant flash followed by a fire.

“The only way to get there was by boat so we had the Coast Guard go check it out,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said. “They are going to go back this morning as it was dark and they weren’t able to see much in the dark.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, as of Tuesday. It’s also not yet known if anyone was injured.

“They did not see anybody at that time,” Sangha said, asked if anyone was injured.

“Hopefully nobody was injured,” she said. “As far as I know, from last night when they attended they did not find anybody at that place.”

Assistant Fire Chief Greg McRobbie said firefighters tried to access the “marshy” island. “They could only really see a glow behind trees so we did not have a visual from our side.

“There was no way to get towards the property so RCMP actually joined up with Coast Guard and went to investigate from that side. It isn’t Surrey land, so the Surrey Fire Service actually cleared and the RCMP took over.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

firesurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pitt Meadows trustee becomes youngest official in 2022 elections
Next story
Population of North Atlantic right whales continues decline

Just Posted

People examine pumpkins and try to guess their weight at the fourth annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Pumpkin weighing more than 1,300 lbs takes giant pumpkin contest in Maple Ridge

12795 227A St. in Maple Ridge, otherwise known as Alouette Cemetery, makes a yearly display for Halloween and gathers donations for Katie’s Place animal shelter. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Must-see Halloween displays in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Insiyah Dharsee, 15, donated 15 iPads to vulnerable youth living at Cornerstone Landing in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: 15-year-old donates iPads to vulnerable youth in Maple Ridge

Tahina Awan with Candy Bones Theatre wanders around Memorial Peace Park as an owl during Celebrate the Night festivities on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Creepy characters take over Maple Ridge park to Celebrate the Night

Pop-up banner image