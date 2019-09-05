A standpipe connector. (Vancouver Police Department)

‘Huge public safety risk’: Vancouver police probe theft of fire equipment

Police believe the thieves are after the metal in the standpipe connections

Vancouver police are investigating after more than 60 thefts of “key components of fire suppression equipment” from the Vancouver fire department.

In a Thursday news release, police said thieves are allegedly stealing standpipe connections, which are attached to high-rise buildings. Most of the thefts are happening in downtown and the Downtown East side.

Police believe the thieves are after the metal in the standpipe connections. They said the theft of those parts is a “huge public safety,” because without them crews can’t fight high-rise fires.

“Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is deeply concerned about the theft of metal fire department connections from buildings,” said fire department Capt. Jonathan Gormick.

Police are asking anyone who sees their connector is missing, or anyone who knows something about the thefts, to call 604-717-0610.

