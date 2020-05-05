Human remains discovered in Pitt Meadows, RCMP confirm

Human remains were discovered in the 15700 block of Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows on Monday, May 4, just west of Kennedy Landing. (THE NEWS-files)

Police were called out to Pitt Meadows Monday evening after human remains were discovered by a passerby.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the 15700 block of Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows around 6:20 p.m. Monday, police said is a statement released on Tuesday.

JUST IN: @RidgeRCMP have confirmed human remains were discovered in Pitt Meadows Monday evening. No foul play suspected. Story to come. @MapleRidgeNews — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) May 5, 2020

Officers don’t suspect foul play. B.C. Coroners Service has been on the scene.

Police will remain in the area as they continue to investigate.

Not further details from police are provided at this time.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP