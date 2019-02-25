Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

The Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit has been called in after human remains were discovered near Tofino.

RCMP Sgt. Todd Pebernat said officials found the remains on Sunday during a structure fire investigation in the area of Warn Bay, about a 90-minute drive from Tofino.

The RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard and BC Coroners Service assisted with the body’s retrieval.

The cause and identity of the deceased are still under investigation.

READ MORE: Investigation into fatal camper fire near Ucluelet continues

READ MORE: Fire kills woman and two dogs near Ucluelet


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
